BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 37,277 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 145,594 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

