BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
NYSE BRSP remained flat at $5.87 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
