BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRSP remained flat at $5.87 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

