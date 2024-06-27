Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 3,014,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,605,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

