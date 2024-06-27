Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $287.75

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $68,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $21,901,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,667,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $239.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.83.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

