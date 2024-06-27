Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $17.61

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Driven Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DRVN opened at $12.04 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 125.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $13,323,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $3,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

