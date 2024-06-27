Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price at $38.58

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.58.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after buying an additional 790,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after acquiring an additional 436,043 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $6,146,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $5,268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 113.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.34. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

