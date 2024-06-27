Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BDIV traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.60. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$21.01.

