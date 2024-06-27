Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 156,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

BBU opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

