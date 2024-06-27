Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
BTX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
