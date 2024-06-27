BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

BRP has raised its dividend by an average of 87.0% annually over the last three years. BRP has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BRP to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of DOOO opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

