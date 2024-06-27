BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.64 million for the quarter.
