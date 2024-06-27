Cairn Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 1.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,744. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

