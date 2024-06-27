Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 89,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

PCAR stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Read Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.