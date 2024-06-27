Cairn Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 33,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE CAH traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.40. 593,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

