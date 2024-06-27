Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 6,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,166. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

