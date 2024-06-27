CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $189,817.62 and $9.83 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00632173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00118463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00271030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073890 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.