Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Down 81.1% in June

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Canoo Price Performance
NASDAQ GOEVW remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. 34,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About Canoo
