Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Down 81.1% in June

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ GOEVW remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. 34,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

