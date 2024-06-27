Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.82% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $26,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,538. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

