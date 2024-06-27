Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.33

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.33 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.33). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 44,540 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Capricorn Energy to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 240 ($3.04) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a GBX 43 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.97%.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
