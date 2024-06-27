CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSXXY remained flat at $46.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. CAR Group has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

