CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
CAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of CSXXY remained flat at $46.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. CAR Group has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $48.88.
About CAR Group
