Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 3,145 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 99,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.13. 413,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

