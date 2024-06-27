Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 4,332 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GSK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GSK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after acquiring an additional 389,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GSK by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after acquiring an additional 156,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in GSK by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,385 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,039,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,031. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.