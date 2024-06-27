Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Balchem by 7.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Balchem by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

BCPC traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

