Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.80. 2,611,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,424. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.69 and a 200 day moving average of $228.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

