Cardinal Capital Management Increases Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.06% of Spire worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 161,171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Spire by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. 321,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,835. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.