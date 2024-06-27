Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.43. 883,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,650. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.