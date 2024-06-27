Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,029 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,275 shares of company stock worth $32,177,298. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,986. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $296.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

