Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

EMR stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

