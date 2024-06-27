Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,677. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

