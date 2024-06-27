CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 568.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
CareCloud Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ CCLDP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $28.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
