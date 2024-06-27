CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Up to $14.60

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.28. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 13,303 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CARGO Therapeutics

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,333,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,009,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,821,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

