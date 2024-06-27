CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells $89,198.26 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CarMax Trading Up 0.8 %

KMX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,908. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

