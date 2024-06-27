Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

