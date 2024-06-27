Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.64.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $62.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after buying an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

