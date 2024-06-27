Casper (CSPR) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $254.66 million and $4.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,712,409,470 coins and its circulating supply is 12,117,213,745 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,710,152,471 with 12,115,062,419 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0205576 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,176,783.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

