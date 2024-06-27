CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.14

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 13562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $943.73 million, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,646 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,951 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

