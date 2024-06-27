Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

FUN stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

