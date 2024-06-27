Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.82 and last traded at $55.55. 291,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,276,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Celestica Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celestica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

