Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPNNF remained flat at C$1.80 during trading on Thursday. Central Pattana Public has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.80.

Get Central Pattana Public alerts:

Central Pattana Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pattana Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pattana Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.