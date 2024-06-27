Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $42.01. Approximately 81,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 220,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $658.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,076,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.