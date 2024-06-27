CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CESDF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 4,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

