CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CESDF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 4,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.37.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.