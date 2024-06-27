CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,704,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,073,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

