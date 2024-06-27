CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.84. 760,140 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day moving average is $158.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

