CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,097,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 16,814,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,939,194. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.