CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $504,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $214,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after acquiring an additional 166,543 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $107.16. 452,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,780. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.