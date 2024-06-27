CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,404,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,269,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.