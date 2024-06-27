CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 534 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 295,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,982. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

