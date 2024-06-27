CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 393.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 4,180,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,260. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

