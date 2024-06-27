CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 296 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,385. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.