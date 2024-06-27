CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,136 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,859,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. 1,415,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,988. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

